PELLA — Cassidy Frana of Calmar, is one of approximately 140 Central College students who presented academic research at the college’s first annual Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry Wednesday, April 28.
Frana’s presentation was titled A Sustainable World and the Covid-19 Pandemic.
