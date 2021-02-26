NE IOWA — Iowa State University Extension & Outreach in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque announces the upcoming Rural Resiliency webinar series. Rural residents are encouraged to partake in this FREE webinar series from 7:30 - 8:45 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesday evenings, March 2, 9, 16, and 23, to learn how to manage the day-to-day stresses of rural life.
This webinar series is a discussion starter and healthy mindset promoter for dealing with rural behavioral and brain health, communication skills, and relationship enrichment for self, marriage, and families.
Farm families and those who work with them as consultants or neighbors are encouraged to attend. Local churches or ag businesses are encouraged to host a community site, following COVID restrictions, to allow farmers and interested rural associates to come together for group discussion and support.
Attention to simple, but proven, relationship behaviors and mindset tactics can truly elevate our personal and family well-being to better deal with whatever life sends our way.
Registration for the series can be done individually or for a host site at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/stress. Questions about the program can be directed to Larry Tranel at 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu.