FAYETTE – Accounting students of Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) School of Business and Professional Studies continue to provide free income tax preparation at Fayette Campus on Thursdays through March 26. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is provided from 4-6:30 p.m. each day in the second floor computer lab of the UIU Andres Center for Business and Education. Note: Due to the University’s Spring Break, the service will not be available March 12.
The VITA program is sponsored by the IRS. Individuals or families who generally make $56,000 or less during 2019, and persons with disabilities or limited English-speaking taxpayers are eligible to participate. Both state and federal income taxes are prepared and filed electronically. In addition to previously completing federal taxation coursework at UIU, each of the student volunteers preparing tax returns have completed training for IRS certification.
Those who participate are asked to bring a copy of their tax returns from the last three years or tax return transcripts, as well as W-2s and 1099s. The preparers do not have access to last year’s return information. To request a transcript, go to www.IRS.gov, and under “Tools,” click on “Get a tax transcript.” After answering the questions, the transcript can be printed. Alternatively, persons may call 1-800-908-9946 and follow the prompts to retrieve a transcript. Those with questions can call 2-1-1.
This year’s VITA volunteers assisting with the tax preparation include Kayla Siemens, a junior accounting/financial management major from Allison; Josh Shableau, a junior accounting major from Poplar Grove, Illinois, and Spenser Fast, a junior business administration/accounting major from Storm Lake. For additional information regarding the VITA program at UIU’s Fayette Campus, contact assistant professor of accounting Blair M. Seim at 563-425-5180.