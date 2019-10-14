Friends of MercyOne invite the public to their annual fall jewelry sale. The sale will be held in the Eighth Avenue lobby of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17.
A wide variety of reasonably priced items will be available for purchase, including jewelry, scarves, purses, and clothing, as well as college-themed accessories and clothing. Patrons will enjoy scooping up unusual gifts for friends and family.
All proceeds from this sale help the endeavors of the Friends of MercyOne in support of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.