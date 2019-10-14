Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jewelry and more

With chilly weather outside it’s time to think about dressing warm. The annual Friends of MercyOne $6 Jewelry Sale has a large variety of winter scarves and socks, team apparel and electronic gadgets of all kinds. Come check us out next Wednesday and Thursday in the lobby of MercyOne from 9 am to 2 pm daily.

 Courtesy photo

Friends of MercyOne invite the public to their annual fall jewelry sale. The sale will be held in the Eighth Avenue lobby of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17.

A wide variety of reasonably priced items will be available for purchase, including jewelry, scarves, purses, and clothing, as well as college-themed accessories and clothing. Patrons will enjoy scooping up unusual gifts for friends and family.

All proceeds from this sale help the endeavors of the Friends of MercyOne in support of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

