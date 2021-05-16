The Friends of MercyOne board met in the OCAD building on Tuesday, May 11, after a long layoff from the COVID-19 pandemic. President Edith Biddinger welcomed the group back.
Board members present were Edith, vice president Anita Mars, treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, secretary Barbara Rundle, Sue Schneider, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, Beth Fish, Administrative Assistant, and Jill Groth, Hospital Administrator. Lunch was delivered by MercyOne, and the Auxiliary Prayer was said in unison. The MercyOne officers will remain the same until May of 2022.
Sue Schneider reported to the board about Mercy Park needing a Cutsie Shed for storage of garden items. Randy Myott has been helping her with this. It will be placed by the garage, and also fencing around because the deer are eating things. She has purchased flowers for the park and pots around MercyOne, and also mulch. The Girl Scouts are coming to rake and pick up. The group approved $500 toward the Mercy Park projects.
Barb Sanders reported about the LifeServe Blood Drive and needing volunteers to help with it. The next dates are May 20, then June 3. The volunteer shifts are are noon to 2:30, and 2:30 to 5. It is held at the Community Plaza. Barbara Rundle, and Edith Biddinger will help on June 3.
The Membership Drive was discussed, and some calling will be done to remind those who have forgotten to take care of their membership, which is $10 a year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Carol Tousley reported on the Friends of MercyOne Scholarships. The Auxiliary presents two $500 scholarships every year. These are given in the name of Lew and Bernice Warren. Carol and one other will present these at the Awards Banquet. The recipients are Nicole Farmer and Isabelle Eitel.
Jill Groth asked the MercyOne board if they would like to purchase a BMI monitor for their KETO program at MercyOne, which is run by Roxanne Lenz. Jill also thanked the board for all they have done for MercyOne and also brought the group up-to-date on what is happening with the COVID vaccinations and when the hospital will open up for meetings, etc. The board approved the money for the BMI monitor.
The MercyOne board would like to thank all who have donated in any way to their efforts — Love Lights, bake sales, memberships, jewelry sale, Gift Shop, etc. The next MercyOne meeting will be in September.