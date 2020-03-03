The Friends of MercyOne held their March meeting in the First Floor board room with President Edith Biddinger presiding. Other board members present were Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Anna Mary Harrington, Kay Sirpless, Mary Jo Snitker, Arlene Miehe, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, and Administrative Assistant, Beth Fish.
The Auxiliary Prayer was read in unison, minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s report were approved. Committee reports are as follows:
Gift Shop: Sharon Link said that the month of February was a productive month. Many new spring items have arrived and everyone is invited to stop in and check them out.
Membership for 2020: Janet Hofmeyer and Barbara Rundle reported memberships were coming in slowing and dues are $10 for one year, or $100 for a lifetime membership. Barbara will send Janet an updated list so volunteers can start calling to remind past members to pay their dues.
Card Marathon: Mary Jo reported that scores are coming in and all is going well.
LifeServe blood drive: Barb Sanders reported this will be a new volunteer function, and our board will now be involved with taking posters around to different business, and also working the blood drive. The blood drive will be Thursday, March 19, at the Community Plaza, noon until 5 p.m. There will be two shifts, 12-2:30 and 2:30-5.
May Tea: Edith reported the May Tea will be held Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the Third Floor Friendship Café. Discussion was held on a program for this.
Edith introduced Beth Fish who is the new administrative assistant for MercyOne and will be attending the meetings.