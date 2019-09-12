The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor boardroom with 2019-2020 President Edith Biddinger presiding. Board members present were vice president Anita Mars; treasurer Janet Hofmeyer; secretary Barbara Rundle; Anna Mary Harrington, Kay Sirpless, Sue Schneider, Arlene Miehe, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, and Terri Derflinger, Hospital Administrator. Absent were Barb Sanders, and Mary Jo Snitker.
The Auxiliary Prayer was read in unison. The minutes and treasurer’s reports from the last May meeting were approved.
Sue announced that the MercyOne Senior Care will host their Fall Festival Sunday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. in Mercy Park. Volunteers are needed.
Committee reports were presented.
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link reported all is going well and the new window has been put in and is very nice. Everyone is encouraged to stop in and check it out all the very nice gifts available.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall has been writing the news releases and the new window is one of those.
MEMBERSHIP: Our drive is ongoing, and dues are $10 for one year and $100 for a lifetime membership. Sheila Bryan and Arlene Miehe are co-chairs for the membership committee along with Janet Hofmeyer and Barbara Rundle.
FUNDRAISING: Barb Sanders is in charge of the Jewelry Sale which will be held Oct. 16 and 17. A sign-up sheet was passed around. Help will also be needed for the set up on Oct. 15.
The Food Truck will be at the Plaza Wednesday, Sept. 11 and volunteer help is needed.
The next meeting for the Friends of MercyOne will be noon Monday, Oct. 7.