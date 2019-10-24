The Friends of MercyOne held their monthly meeting in the first floor board room with president Edith Biddinger. Board members present were vice president Anita Mars, treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, secretary Barbara Rundle, Kay Sirpless, Anna Mary Harrington, Mary Jo Snitker, Arlene Miehe, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, and Administrator Terri Derflinger. The MercyOne prayer was read by all in unison. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved.
Committee reports were given as follows.
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link reported she has a need for some new volunteers for the Gift Shop. Give her a call at 563.608.0351 if you are interested in helping her out. The time is for a three-hour shift and the volunteer also gets a free lunch before or after the shift.
MEMBERSHIP: Janet Hofmeyer reported we have an ongoing membership drive and dues are either $10 for a year’s membership or $100 for a lifetime membership.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported the annual marathon has started and persons who are interested may call her.
JEWELRY SALE: Barb Sanders reported the sale will be Oct. 16 and 17, in the Eighth Avenue lobby of MercyOne. The sale is open to the public and members are encouraged to attend to support this fundraiser. There are many nice gift ideas.
LOVE LIGHTS: Dawn Kendall reported the Love Light committee will be meeting soon to get all set up.
BAKE SALE: Kay Sirpless and Sharon Link reported the annual Bake Sale will be November 26, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Participants are asked to bring your baked items or whatever to the MercyOne lobby the night before between 4 and 6 p.m. The bake sale will start at 7:30 a.m. on the 26th.
Terri Derflinger reported that the Food Truck will again be in Oelwein at the Plaza this Wednesday, Oct. 9. Anyone wishing to help should be there around 4 p.m.