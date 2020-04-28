Friends of MercyOne conducted their April Meeting through online communications. The scholarship committee has selected two high school students to receive the Lewis and Bernice Warren scholarships. The recipients, who will be pursuing their post high school education in a medical field, will be announced in May.
The current officers have agreed to continue in their present rolls for the new
Friends of MercyOne year. Edith Biddinger as president, Anita Mars as vice president, Janet Hofmeyer as treasurer and Barbara Rundle as secretary will be inducted, virtually, at the May meeting.
The Membership Drive, which began in January, is still underway. To date Friends of MercyOne has 116 members. If you have not yet had the opportunity to join, or are unsure if or not you sent in your dues, contact Janet Hofmeyer at 319-283-0147.
Due to safety precautions, the May Tea has been postponed. The new celebration date is yet to be determined. The hospital gift shop has also been closed until visitors are again allowed in the hospital.