Friends of MercyOne have had to modify fundraisers this year due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. In past years, the annual fall jewelry and accessories sale has been very successful, but board members were concerned about hosting an in-house event at the hospital.
Instead, new this year, the $6 Jewelry Sale will be available online for two months beginning today, Thursday, Oct. 15. All the fabulous deals usually available at the hospital will be available online, as well as unique items that will be added throughout the sale.
“Anyone who wants to make a purchase will be able to shop at any hour from the safety of their home,” said Friends Publicity Chair Dawn Kendall.
All items will be delivered directly to each customer.
To enjoy shopping the online $6 Jewelry Sale, persons can follow these three steps:
1. Visit HEARTLANDEFUNDRAISING.COM
2) Shop new merchandise will be introduced throughout the sale
3) Check out by selecting Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. The sale will end Thursday, Dec. 31.
Barb Sanders, Committee chair shared, “We are excited to bring this popular $6 Jewelry Sale to all of our past and new customers as an Efundraiser for MercyOne Oelwein. Many of the same items as in the past will be available plus the added advantage of visiting the website more often for promotions and sales.”
Friends of MercyOne receive a percentage of sales from this fundraiser. The Friends use funds from their fundraisers to supplement the non-essentials requested of MercyOne staff. Most recently Friends of MercyOne purchased Oelwein Dollars as gifts to hospital staff for their dedication during this health crisis. There is also ongoing development for a CNA scholarship to be given at the annual May Tea, and with final board approval, mobile vital monitors for Second Floor at the hospital.