Friends of MercyOne Lovelights project is underway

The Lovelights banner is filling with white stars and red stars as community members remember those they cherish. Individuals, families, and organizations can be remembered.
Those remembered are recognized in two ways. The star banner is hung in the hospital lobby displaying the names of the individual or organizations being honored. In addition, a seven-foot-tall star with its 30-foot lighted streamers will illuminate the Eighth Avenue entrance at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, reminding us of those we hold in our hearts.
The star is lit on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the 6 p.m. Lighting Ceremony and remains lit through Jan. 6, 2020. All are invited to the brief Lovelights Lighting Ceremony. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.
Anyone who did not receive a flyer and would like to participate in this uplifting project, flyers are available at Mercy Hospital or the Fairbank, Arlington and Oelwein clinics. Call Dawn Kendall at 319 238 1051 with questions or for additional information.