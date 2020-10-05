OELWEIN — The Friends of MercyOne met at the American Legion Hall for their Oct. 5 meeting with President Edith Biddinger presiding. The prayer was read in unison by the board members present, Vice President Anita Mars, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Arlene Miehe, Dawn Kendall, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, and MercyOne Oelwein Site Administrator Jill Groth. Members not able to attend included Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Anna Mary Harrington, Kay Sirpless and Carol Tousley.
Minutes of the May meeting were approved as was the treasurer’s report. An audit was conducted by Anita Mars and all was approved. Many thank you cards were received for the Oelwein Dollars that the Friends of MercyOne gave out to our essential workers at MercyOne.
Committee reports were presented:
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link shared that she has been working sometimes during the week and all has gone well, with mostly employee sales.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall has had quite a few items in the Oelwein Daily Register for upcoming Love Lights, Jewelry Sale, blood drives, memberships, and Gift Shop. Discussion was held on all.
MEMBERSHIPS: Barbara Rundle reported no new members. Membership is $10 for one year, or $100 for lifetime.
Much discussion was held on the new CNA scholarship that will be available in the new year.
The face of traditional fundraisers for Friends of MercyOne is changed dramatically this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual pre-Thanksgiving bake sale will not be held.
The Love Lights ceremony will still be held, but persons taking part will just meet outside the hospital at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Masks and social distancing will be required and there will not be singing of carols.
This year’s jewelry sale will be online sales, reports Barb Sanders. The sale dates will be Thursday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 31. Emails will be sent out explaining how to order items online.
Blood drives are set for Thursday, Nov. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Oelwein Community Plaza, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Volunteers are needed for this. Sue Schneider thanked the MercyOne board for the flowers that were planted in Mercy Park and around the outside of the hospital.
The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 2.