Friends of MercyOne 2020 membership drive is now underway. All current members have been mailed a membership form. Anyone who did not receive a membership letter and wants to rejoin, may contact Edith Biddinger at 319 283 5373.
New members are encouraged to join Friends of MercyOne and can do so by calling 319 283 5373. Yearly dues are $10. Lifetime memberships are also available.
Friends of MercyOne support MercyOne Medical Center through fundraisers and through volunteering at Mercy One. Volunteer positions are available at the gift shop, cafeteria and at Mercy Living Plus.