Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein are able to award scholarships each year due to the generosity of the late Lewis and Bernice Warren who set up the initial funds. Including the scholarships being awarded this year, Friends of MercyOne have awarded 94 scholarships since the year 1961.
This year it is a privilege to announce the selection of two students, each of whom will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500. They are Nicole Farmer, a senior at Starmont High School and Isabell Eitel, a senior at West Central High School.
Nicole plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to pursue a career in nursing. Her goal is working as an LPN and in a few years goes back to college to get a BSN or RN and become an OB nurse and work in a hospital in Iowa.
Nicole’s activities include cheerleading, spirit squad, dance team, yearbook, and scorekeeper for sporting events, homecoming court, teacher’s assistant along with being on the honor roll her sophomore, junior and senior year.
Nicole has volunteered in food drives, clean-up at Backbone State Park, as well as the school grounds, selling for fundraisers and helping with waffle and spaghetti suppers.
Nicole is the very first person in her family to go to college. Nicole is self-driven, as she cares about others before herself.
Nicole is currently working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
Her parents are Jason and Billie Farmer. She has one sibling: Jordan.
Our second scholarship winner is Isabell Eitel.
Isabell plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College to pursue a degree in the Medical Assistant field.
Isabell’s activities include volleyball, golf, basketball, softball and yearbook. Outside of school she is active in Luther League and 4-H.
Along with taking high school and college classes at NICC-Calmar, Isabell has been active working two part-time jobs: Subway and Jimmy D’s. Also in the summer she mows hog sites and picks up rock for neighboring farmers.
Isabell is a strong and independent person who knows that through hard work and determination, she can absolutely do whatever she sets her mind to.
Isabell’s parents are Heidi Eitel and Jacob Eitel. She has two siblings: Blake and Lillian.
Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein would like to congratulate Nicole Farmer and Isabell Eitel and wish them the best of luck with their medical/health careers.
This year’s committee members were Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Barbara Sanders, Mary Jo Snitker and Carol Tousley.