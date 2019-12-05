The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room for their December meeting with president Edith Biddinger. The Auxiliary prayer was read in unison.
Attending were vice president Anita Mars, treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, secretary Barbara Rundle, Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Anna Mary Harrington, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Arlene Miehe, Barb Sanders, Sue Schneider, Kay Sirpless, Mary Jo Snitker, and Carol Tousley.
The treasurer’s and secretary’s reports were given and approved. Committee reports were also presented.
Sharon Link, Gift Shop, reported all is going well, and there are many nice Christmas items displayed in the Gift Shop. Also, Sharon will have a booth at the Olde Tyme Christmas in the Plaza. Anyone wishing to help, is asked to let her know. It is Friday, Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m.
Dawn Kendall, Publicity, reported many nice articles in the Oelwein Daily Register on the Bake Sale, Love Lights, and the Gift Shop.
Edith Biddinger reported that the Membership drive for 2020 will begin in January when a letter will go out to all members. Please plan to join the Friends of MercyOne membership. Dues are $10 a year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Mary Jo Snitker, Card Marathon, reported the weekly card playing continues.
Discussion was held on the recent bake sale and that it was a great success. MercyOne Friends thank all who baked and who stopped by and bought all the goodies; and also those who made donations.
Dawn gave an update on the upcoming Love Lights ceremony. It will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the east entrance of MercyOne across from Mercy Park. The program will be on the World War I Christmas Eve truce. John and Joanne Amick will be singing our favorite Christmas Carols. The lighting of the stars and streamers will be after the program, followed with punch and cookies in the cafeteria. Persons are encouraged to plan to attend this lovely tradition of Christmas.
A reminder to members, there is no meeting in January 2020.
Next meeting will be noon Monday, Feb. 3. Thank you for all you have done for MercyOne in 2019.