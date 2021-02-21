The Friends of MercyOne met virtually by webex at noon Friday, Feb. 19. President Edith Biddinger led the meeting with board members Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Dawn Kendall, Barb Sanders, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Mary Jo Snitker, Sharon Link, and Jill Groth, hospital administrator in attendance.
Discussion was held on many items including the ongoing membership drive, bake sale results, jewelry sale fundraiser, the new CNA scholarship, officers, and more.
Memberships are $10 a year or $100 for a lifetime membership, and are ongoing right now. Persons are encouraged to support MercyOne.
There will be no meetings for Friends of MercyOne until September 2021. Members are hopeful that by then, the pandemic will be over, and all will have their Covid-19 vaccinations.
The present officers will remain for now. If anyone has questions for Friends of MercyOne, please contact Edith Biddinger or any other officer.