The Friends of MercyOne meeting was held in the First Floor conference room with President Edith Biddinger on Monday, Feb. 3. Other board members present were Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Anna Mary Harrington, Kay Sirpless, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, Sharon Link, and Terri Derflinger, hospital administrator, recently retired. Absent from this meeting were Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Arlene Miehe, and Barbara Ferrari. The Auxiliary Prayer was read in unison.
The minutes and treasurer’s reports from the December meeting were read and approved. An announcement from IHAV was distributed.
Committee reports were presented. Sharon Link reported all is going well in the Gift Shop. The sales from December and January were very good.
Janet Hofmeyer reported the membership drive for 2020 is going well. Friends of MercyOne have received 4 lifetime memberships, and 65 others. In March, people who have not joined yet may be called.
Carol Tousley has the scholarship applications ready to send out to MercyOne, Oelwein High School, Rams Center, West Central, Wapsie Valley, Starmont, and the three care centers, Grandview, Oelwein Care, and Arlington Place. MercyOne will again hand out a traditional and non-traditional scholarship at the May Tea.
Dawn Kendall discussed the Love Light Project and some new ideas she would like approval on for the new year.
Barb Sanders reported on the annual jewelry sale and set dates for it in October. There will be more discussion on that at upcoming meetings.
Edith will speak with Senior Care Activity Director Dawn McGinnis and coordinate a date for the May Tea.
The next meeting will be noon on Monday, March 2 in the hospital conference room. Board member who cannot attend are asked to contact Linda at 319 283 6000.