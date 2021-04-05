Friends of MercyOne held a bake sale for hospital employees on March 30. As there was no fall bake sale, Friends members were asked to bake for an Easter Bake Sale. Member support was great, and the sale was well received by the hospital staff.
All donated baked goods were sold by 12:30. This was as much a thank you to the staff, as it was a fundraiser. To all members who donated baked goods, thank you. Thank you to MercyOne hospital for all you do for Oelwein and the surround communities.
Members of Friends of MercyOne continue to assist in the canteen when LifeServe holds blood drives in Oelwein. Friends of MercyOne have been assisting with these blood drives for about six months. The blood drives are held monthly on Thursdays from noon until 5 p.m. Volunteers can sign up for one of the two available shifts. If you are a member and interested in volunteering, please contact a board member.
Our annual membership drive continues. Friends of MercyOne offer support to the hospital by volunteering in the gift shop and in Mercy Senior Care. Though volunteer opportunities are limited at this time, more will become available as the threat of Covid infections abates.
Friends of MercyOne now offers three scholarships. We also purchase items for departments of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. If you have not joined and are interested in becoming a member, please contact Edith Biddinger at 238-1839.