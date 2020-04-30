OELWEIN – Friends of MercyOne will sponsor a LifeServe blood drive Thursday, May 21 at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. The drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m.
Blood donation sites are not considered mass public gatherings and are a part of essential medical services. LifeServe team members are only reporting to work if they are feeling well and healthy, and likewise, only healthy volunteers can be blood donors.
Social distancing is important, and all of the blood donation environments have taken additional measures for more space.
All blood donation sites follow stringent cleaning and disinfection schedules. Hand sanitizer is available at every blood donation site. Team members clean donor beds between each donation and change gloves between every donor interaction.
Appointments are required for this blood drive. Text: LIFESERVE to 999-777; call: 800-287-4903; or visit the website: lifeservebloodcenter.org to make an appointment to be a blood donor. Walk-in donations are not being accepted at this time.