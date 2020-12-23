As the joy of Christmas Day approaches we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the community members, organizations and businesses who supported the Friends of MercyOne Lovelights.
Each year individuals remember those who were special to them and those who support them in everyday life; those who are still with us and those who are not. Each year new stars are added to the banner as more individual names become one of the lights of remembrance.
Every year Lovelights demonstrates the compassion and love in our community. This year over 300 were remembered with a star light. Working on this project is a personal, heartwarming experience.
The star was lit on December 6, 2020 as a part of the Lighting Ceremony. This years’ ceremony was outdoors and modified due to Covid 19. After Chaplain Michal embodied the spirit of Lovelights in his blessing MercyOne Oelwein Site Administrator Jill Groth lit the star.
As viewing the indoor star banner was not an option this year, the Oelwein Daily Register published a list of honoree names. We thank the ODR and appreciate their support. Next year, we look forward to a return to the full ceremony including an indoor reception.
The star will be dimmed and the banner will be taken down on January 6th.
Again, a thank you to all who remembered and honored their loved ones through Lovelights. This project helps the Friends of MercyOne in its continued support of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
On behalf of Friends of MercyOne
Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari,
Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Sue Schneider