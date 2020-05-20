Friends of Oelwein MercyOne held their May 4 meeting with a virtual format due to gathering restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members approved presenting each MercyOne employee with a $20 Oelwein Dollars gift card in appreciation. There are 142 employees. Beth Fish, administrative assistant at the hospital, will present the Oelwein Dollars gift cards.
The Friends also approved giving Sue Schneider and Dawn McGinnis Fox, Oelwein Senior Care, $350 for the MercyOne garden and containers around the hospital.
The Friends selected two people for the scholarships that were to be presented at the May Tea, which has been postponed. Sarah Pech, Starmont, and Alexis See, Oelwein, will both receive traditional scholarships. Mercy scholarships have been awarded since 1961. These have been given in the name of Lew and Bernice Warren.
The committee has been given the go ahead to draft a Certified Nursing Assistant scholarship application form. This will be given in the fall.
The present MercyOne officers have agreed to stay on for the rest of the 2020-2021 year., Edith Biddinger, Anita Mars, Janet Hofmeyer, and Barbara Rundle
Other board members are Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Anna Mary Harrington, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Arlene Miehe, Barb Sanders, Kay Sirpless, Mary Jo Snitker, Sue Schneider, and Carol Tousley.