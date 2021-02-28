Since the early 1960’s Friends of MercyOne, then known as Mercy Auxiliary has offered scholarships to those interested in beginning or continuing an education in a medical field. There are two long standing scholarships one for a graduating high school senior and one for a non-traditional student. These two Lew and Bernice Warren Scholarships are awarded yearly. Applications are available at Oelwein, West Central, Starmont and Wapsie Valley high schools. They are also available at RAMS and thru the offices at MercyOne Oelwein. This year’s applications must be returned by April 15th. The scholarship amount is $500.
Beginning in 2021 Friends of MercyOne Oelwein is offering a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) scholarship. This scholarship is open to Oelwein, West Central, Starmont and Wapsie Valley high school students who will be at least 16 years of age before course work starts. Applications will also be available to colleagues of MercyOne Oelwein.
This scholarship will be available when CNA certification course work is available in the area. The amount of this scholarship is designed to cover the cost of tuition.
Other “In the News” Friends spotlights include that the Membership Drive is ongoing. If you are interested in joining and have not received a membership letter, please contact Edith Biddinger at 319.283.5373.