WAVERLY – Additional funding has allowed for the expansion of services in Friends of the Family existing counties and the additional coverage of several new counties.
The Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security) Act has awarded funds to Friends of the Family to assist households facing homelessness. These additional dollars allow for the expansion of services that are offered through this agency.
The counties with additional funds to victims of crime who are facing homelessness are Black Hawk, Dubuque, and Delaware, with the addition of new counties Grundy, and Tama.
The counties with additional funds to serve those who are homeless Allamakee, Clayton, Buchanan, Bremer, Fayette, Winneshiek, Howard, Chickasaw, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Franklin – with the new addition of counties Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Hamilton, and Kossuth.
Persons in these counties who are living on the street or those in a shelter, and also those fleeing domestic violence are eligible for help. This help is in the form of rental and utility assistance, and case management, beginning Sept. 1, 2020.
To find out if you are eligible, call the Friends of the Family crisis line at 1-800-410-7233 to speak with staff.
The mission of Friends of the Family is to provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.