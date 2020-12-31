WATERLOO – The Friends groups from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls supporting MercyOne Foundation will jointly award scholarships to area students in 2021. Seven $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in April. The deadline for applications is March 5, 2021.
Qualified applicants must be graduating high school students pursuing a career in a health-related program or post-secondary students currently enrolled in a health-related program. Qualifying health-related careers include medical or dental curriculum, nursing, dental hygiene, medical/clinical laboratory technology, dental technology, radiology technology, medical transcription, health information technology, medical office services, surgical technology, ultrasound technology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, and physical therapy.
Scholarships are based on academics, financial need and community involvement. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and be from Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama counties. Forms are available from MercyOne Foundation offices located at 3421 West Ninth Street, Waterloo, (319) 272-7676; and at 515 College Street, Cedar Falls 268-3161. Applications are also available in area school counselors’ offices and online by visiting MercyOne.org/scholarship
Submissions must be completed and returned to MercyOne Foundation offices by March 5, 2021.