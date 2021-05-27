As we go through these challenging times, there is comfort in knowing that God is watching over us. Oftentimes, we forget and fail to act on God’s promise that He is always here for us, no matter what we face in life. When you feel as if you are running on empty, look up, and ask God to help you find your way. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
You and I have the means to deal with life’s ups and downs, by looking to God to guide us with His loving principles of spiritual insight. Scripture is filled with heavenly promises of love and support. No matter what you are facing, know that God is here to guide you, no matter what the storms are in your life. Jesus points us to the Father, as we pray for direction. Take it upon yourself to be a seeker of God’s wisdom.
Jesus says: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to Him who knocks, the door will be opened.” Matthew 6:7-8
God is concerned about your well-being. He desires for you to come to Him, so that He can provide unlimited support. God is not intrusive, that is, He does not barge into our lives. He awaits our coming to Him.
The Oelwein Celebration Weekend is coming up, and that is an opportunity for us to gather for the various events lined up, and to enjoy getting time to be with one another. We have the Oelwein Celebration Worship Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 6 at the City Park. Come out and join us as we worship together. God bless you and your family as you go through these days, and be a seeker of God’s wisdom from above, to help you deal with life.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church