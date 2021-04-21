As we go through trials and tribulations, we have the assurance that God is watching over us. We will face all kinds of adverse circumstances, but as believers, we know with certainty that God is with us. You are someone special in the eyes of God. He sees you as a child who needs the love of Jesus. Sometimes, we all feel out of sorts and over-whelmed by the storms in and around us, but know that God never loses sight of you. He loves you and accepts that you and I are sinners, in need of His mercy and grace.
The apostle Paul writes about what love is, and what love is not, as he addresses love from God’s perspective: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the Truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 As you think about the things that you are dealing with, know that God is here to help you find your way,
When you are facing times of uncertainty, keep your eyes on Jesus. He has words of assurance to all those who choose to follow Him. He builds up your self-esteem, by showing you His Love. “As the Father has loved Me, so have I loved you. Now remain in My Love. If you obey My commands, you will remain in My love, just as I have obeyed my Father’s commands and remain in His Love. I have told you this so that you joy made be made complete. My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.” John 15:9-12
Our communities, states, and our nation are going through growing pains. We all have our opinions about what needs to be done to fix the world.
Focus on the things you can do something about. You have it within you to be loving and caring for others, in the Spirit in which Jesus loves you. Keep your eyes on Jesus, and allow Him to mold you into His Image. Whatever others are going to do as they go through life, is beyond your control. What you can do in order to feel affirmed and accepted, is to allow yourself to be who you are. Strive to be a better person, and ask God to guide you in His Ways. Jesus says: “Righteous Father, though the world does not know You, I know You, and they know that You have sent Me. I have made You known to them, and will continue to make You know in order that the love You have for Me may be in them and that I Myself may be in them.” John 17:25-26 God and Jesus love you. That much is certain. Know that you are loved and affirmed as you walk with Jesus. Keep looking up.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church