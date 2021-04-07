Jesus is the Good Shepherd and He loves those who follow Him. He assures us that not only is He with us, but that He has sheep all over the world. Church families are united in Christ as Christians, because we have accepted Jesus into our hearts. Life is filled with people from all walks of life who are struggling.
Jesus says: “I am the Good Shepherd; I know My sheep and My sheep know Me—just as the Father knows Me and I know the Father—and I lay down My life for the sheep. I have other sheep that are not of this sheep pen. I must bring them also. They too will listen to My Voice, and there shall be one flock and one Shepherd.” John 10:14-16
We worship with our respective churches, and that is so meaningful to our Spiritual well-being. As believers gather together in our respective houses of worship, understand that God is with us, and each flock of sheep is important to our Heavenly Father. This needs to be carried out in how we minister to the world around us. If we call ourselves Christians, we are called to love as Jesus loves us.
Our worship is not confined to weekly worship services. Our worship should be continual and it should be God centered, as we interact with those we travel with in the course of each day. Helping those in need, should be something we seek to do in His Name.
“For I was hungry and you gave Me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave Me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited Me in. I needed clothes and you clothed Me. I was sick and you looked after Me. I was in prison and you came to visit Me.” Matthew 25:35-36
We are all in need of a Savior. Jesus accepts us, flaws and all, and we should show that kind of grace to others. Every one of us are imperfect, and we all fall short of the glory of God, but He loves us anyway.
Jesus says: “I tell you the Truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for Me.” Matthew 25:40
There is the tendency to just look out for ourselves, and those who think and act the way we do, but that is not what Scripture teaches us. As believers, we are to be people who show mercy.
When we refuse to honor, respect, and show dignity for the world around us, because other people don’t behave as we think they should, we do God a disservice. Jesus is very candid about how we should live and act.
“They also will answer, ‘Lord when did we see You hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘I tell you the Truth, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do it for me.” Matthew 25:44-45
We are living in days in which we see much pain and suffering, Jesus calls us to put our faith into practice. How we treat one another, is a direct reflection on our relationship with God. You and I have it within us to care for others through eyes of love, even when it seems to be unpopular to others who judge our intent. Feeding the hungry and giving water to the thirsty, are what we are called to do in Jesus’ Name.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church