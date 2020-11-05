Oelwein Newspaper November 6, 2020
Thanksgiving is a time to gather together to ask the Lord’s blessings to sustain us through these turbulent challenges before us. Families generally get together to enjoy fun, fellowship, and the anticipation of eating turkey and all the trimmings. We look at the special circumstances facing our country, and we know emotionally that we are all struggling with the direction that our lives are taking.
This pandemic that is affecting our world, is running rampant among us. We are called to safe-guard each other by the wearing of masks, washing our hands regularly with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, and observing social distancing. God wants us to come to Him for help, and Scripture reminds us that God’s Love is forever for those who choose to follow Him. “As for Me, this is My covenant with them,” says the Lord. “My Spirit, Who is on you, and My words that I have put in your mouth will not depart from your mouth, or from the mouths of your children, or from the mouth of their descendants from this time on and forever,” says the Lord. Isaiah 59:21
Sometimes, we get caught up in what is going wrong, and we lose sight of what is going right in our lives. As believers, we have the assurance that God is here and that we can depend on Him to guide us continually. “Have I not commanded you?
Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 We all deal with times in which we can do things ourselves, thank you very much, and so we think, why bother God with our problems? But He wants us to come to Him with whatever is going on in and around us.
Our nation is going through difficult times as we all deal with this how to adjust to ever-changing times. Our relationships with each other are front and center, every day that we are together. We need to be care-centered with each other. As believers, we are called to administer tender loving care to our neighbors. Working cohesively to better one another will only be as strong as our commitment to lift each other up. God calls us to encourage one another with love and acceptance, as He accepts you and me.
Our communities are experiencing dynamics in which we are called to make daily adjustments. Seek to be love-centered in how you deal with life. Jesus modeled how to love others: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35 I don’t know about how you are doing, going through this pandemic, but emotionally, I am sure that we are all over the place. So, let us place our faith and trust in God to guide us as our forever Mainstay. We are in this together, and no man is an island, so be a bridge of love and support to the people around you. We can all use the help of positive energy and affirmation to help us deal with our burdens.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church