Full Circle Services, Inc. to offer psychiatric outpatient services

INDEPENDENCE — Full Circle Services, Inc. has expanded its behavioral health program to provide outpatient psychiatric services to Independence and beyond. Available to all ages and insurers, these services aim to fill the gap in psychiatric care availability in the Independence and surrounding areas.
Full Circle Services, Inc. Behavioral Health will provide behavioral health services such as psychotherapy, medication management, and more to children, teens and adults.
These new services will also provide assessment and diagnosis for clients with various mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, anger management, grief, bipolar, schizophrenia, OCD and more.
These services come at a time when maintaining your mental health is of utmost importance. Families all over the world have been hit hard by a year full of uncertainties, and Independence and its surrounding communities are no exception.
Cody Brickman, Executive Director, says that expanding their services will allow Full Circle Services, Inc. to better serve its patients and their communities during uncertain times.
“Full Circle Services, Inc. believes in addressing the needs of the communities we serve,” said Brickman. “Without thriving communities, we cannot achieve our full mission. Adding a psychiatric prescriber to complement our existing counseling and therapy programs helps us offer more comprehensive, wrap-around services to ensure all our patients’ needs are met.”
Full Circle Services, Inc. is bringing in Samantha Rieger, ARNP, PMHNP-BC to oversee these new services. Rieger brings six years of nursing experience and is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“Most of my experience has been in a rural, acute care hospital in the emergency department,” said Rieger. “I strive to use my past experience and knowledge to welcome in and care for anyone who feels they may benefit from our services. Keeping your mind healthy has never been more important and I’m excited to help our community by offering help when they need it most.”
Full Circle Services, Inc. Behavioral Health is accepting new patients immediately at 2002 Enterprise Court in Independence. New patients may call 319-433-3600 or visit https://www.fullcircleneia.com to set up an appointment.
Full Circle Services, Inc. is a human services agency that provides Supported Community Living, Respite, Consumer Directed Attendant Care, Day Habilitation Program, Supported Employment Services, Crisis Stabilizations and Counseling to Individuals throughout Northeast Iowa. Full Circle Services, Inc., was founded in 2005 with the desire to assist individuals with reaching independence and success in their lives.