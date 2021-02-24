WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo has made the difficult decision to postpone Funky Junk-a-Loo which was to be held March 20 and 21.
The event will now take place the weekend of Sept. 18. It will look and feel different, but the planning committee is putting together a plan to bring visitors the Cedar Valley’s best antique and repurposed craft show.
The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center will be transformed into a re-purposed paradise and a sea of antiques; vendors from all over the Midwest will be showcasing their merchandise.
Visit the Main Street Waterloo website for more details and announcements www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/funkymoreinfo