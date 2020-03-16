WATERLOO — After considerable discussion, Main Street Waterloo has decided to postpone Funky Junk-a-Loo. The event was planned for March 21 and 22 and will now be held Sept. 26 and 27, at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. “The safety and well-being of staff, volunteers, businesses, vendors and downtown visitors is our top priority. We had hoped to host the event as scheduled, but had to adjust to the changing situation,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director. “As of now, no other events are being postponed. Should we decide to cancel, or postpone any additional scheduled events, we will do our best to communicate this message to you in a timely manner.”
The latest information can be found by checking the website, www.MainStreetWaterloo.org.