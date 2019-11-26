AMES — Hannah Gaffney of Lamont, who is majoring in elementary education, received the Dean’s Chair Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester.
The College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University awards scholarships such as Gaffney’s to support students completing unpaid internships or student teaching.
These scholarships help offset the cost of living as students complete career-building experiences in the workplace before graduation.
