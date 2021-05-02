The Oelwein Area Historical Society’s Garage Sale/Bake Sale will be Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the “Meeting Room” of the Museum. Our location is between the Dairy Queen and the Super 8 Hotel. Be sure and watch for signs.
The room will be filled with newly donated items, items from our Fall 2020 sale, as well as a number of “Bargain Boxes” — beginning at $1 and containing all sorts of things.
In addition to the tables full of “things” for sale, be sure and check out our biggest table filled with all sorts of tasty treats. If you have been a regular at our bake sales, you know that you can find lots of good buys on good food.
And speaking of food, during the two days of this fundraiser, you may wish to purchase a walking taco. This is our featured “lunch special” this time. Pop and water can be purchased as well. There will be no seating in the Meeting Room, so these will need to be carried out with you.
As before, we ask that social distancing be practiced and prefer masks be worn. The meeting room is handicapped-accessible and there is much available parking. All proceeds from this sale will help on upkeep and operational funds for the Oelwein Area Historical Museum.