The Fayette County American Legion monthly meeting was convened at Legion Post 92 headquarters in downtown Westgate. Commander Lyle Gordon announced that Post Adjutant Karen Gates was chosen as the Fayette County Legionnaire of the month.
Karen Gates graduated from Oelwein High School in 1970 and joined the Navy in May of 1971, attending boot camp in Bainbridge Maryland. She received Yeoman’s training at the Naval School Command at Treasure Island and on completion of those courses was transferred to the Naval Station Command also on Treasure Island, where she stayed until she was honorably discharged in Novembers of 1972, having earned the rank of 3rd Class Petty officer.
Gates is a 20-year member of the American Legion, first joining at the Oxnard, California Legion and then transferring to the Westgate post upon returning home to Iowa. She is currently the Post Adjutant and a member of the Fox-Messerer Honor Guard.