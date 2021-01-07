OELWEIN — Charles “Chuck” and Barb Geilenfeld are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 16. Chuck married the girl next door Barb Murphy Jan. 16, 1971 in Algona. The two first met when Barb was 8 and Chuck was 10.
Chuck retired 1½ years ago. He loves working on his ’57 Chevys. Barb loves her quilting and walking with Chuck every day.
The couple’s family includes their children, Kelly (Brett) Cummings of Fairbank, April, Kodi, Paul, Katie, Ayden and Landon; Chuckie (Cristy) of Cedar Rapids, Addi, Kennedy and Nile; and Jillian (Jim) Cooper of Adel, Lexi, Tori and Ella.
To celebrate, a trip is planned to Nashville with the whole family in July.