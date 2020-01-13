Girl Scout Cookie sales get underway in Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois

Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council began the most anticipated sale of the year, Girl Scout Cookies, on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The 2020 sale will introduce a new Girl Scout Cookie, Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
Digital Cookie
The Girl Scout Cookie Program innovates digital opportunities for girls to keep up-to-date with the latest trends in business. With Digital Cookie, Girl Scouts use an online tool to reach customers through email and social media. Customers can order cookies online and select to have cookies shipped or delivered in person.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. If you do not know a Girl Scout, call council offices at 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org to be connected with a Troop.
Beginning Feb. 14, Cookie Booths outside local retailers and at community events will begin. A list of scheduled Cookie Booths can be found at www.GirlScoutCookies.org. Traditional flavors are $4/box, and the S’mores cookies and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $5/box.
Purchase Girl Scout Cookies by March 22, when the limited sale ends.