Gold and silver anniversaries to be celebrated

Jim and Donna Mohlis celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. Friends and family are invited to join them for a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Knights of Columbus, with music until 9 p.m. Also celebrated will be the upcoming silver wedding anniversary of their daughter and son-in-law, Robin (Mohlis) and David Phillips, July 27.
Jim and Donna have two granddaughters, Karlee and Rowan Phillips and a grandson Preston Mohlis. Dearly missed is their son Brian Mohlis who passed away in 2013.