Gold and silver anniversaries to be celebrated

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Mohlis

Jim and Donna Mohlis celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. Friends and family are invited to join them for a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Knights of Columbus, with music until 9 p.m. Also celebrated will be the upcoming silver wedding anniversary of their daughter and son-in-law, Robin (Mohlis) and David Phillips, July 27.

Jim and Donna have two granddaughters, Karlee and Rowan Phillips and a grandson Preston Mohlis. Dearly missed is their son Brian Mohlis who passed away in 2013.

