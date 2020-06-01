The Oelwein Community School District is continuing free breakfast and lunch pick-ups through July 31. These meals are free to anyone 18 and younger. Family caregivers can pick up the meals for children.
Grab – n – Go meals are available from 11:30 to 12:30 Monday through Friday. Persons will receive a hot lunch for that day and a cold breakfast for the next morning. Locations for pick-up of these meals are Harlan Elementary parking lot, Wings Park Elementary driveway, Hazleton City Hall, High School gym entrance, Parkside Elementary, and Sacred Heart Elementary.
Grab – n – Go breakfasts and lunches for June:
Breakfasts will include fruit and milk along with the following:
Monday – cereal; Tuesday – muffin; Wednesday – PopTart; Thursday – snack bread; Friday – cream cheese bagel.
Lunches will include fruit, vegetable, and milk
Monday, June 1 — Deli Turkey Sandwich
Tuesday, June 2 — Hot Dog
Wednesday, June 3 — Italian Chicken Sandwich
Thursday, June 4 — Hot Ham Sandwich
Friday, June 5 — Stuffed Cheese Sticks
Monday, June 8 — Chicken Patty Sandwich
Tuesday, June 9 — Pepperoni Pizza
Wednesday, June 10 — Hamburger
Thursday, June 11 — Popcorn Chicken
Friday, June 12 — Cheese Pizza
Monday, June 15 — Chicken Sticks
Tuesday, June 16 — Bratwurst
Wednesday, June 17 — Deli Ham Sandwich
Thursday, June 18 — Pizza Crunchers
Friday, June 19 — Mr. Rib
Monday, June 22 — Sausage Pancake on Stick
Tuesday, June 23 — Cheese Quesadilla
Wednesday, June 24 — Chicken Nuggets
Thursday, June 25 — Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Biscuit
Friday, June 26 — Corn Dog
Monday, June 29 — Sausage/Pepperoni Calzone
Tuesday, June 30 — Walking Taco
- The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider.
The menu is subject to change in the event something is out of stock.