The Oelwein Community School District is continuing free breakfast and lunch pick-ups through July 31. These meals are free to anyone 18 and younger. Family caregivers can pick up the meals for children.

Grab – n – Go meals are available from 11:30 to 12:30 Monday through Friday. Persons will receive a hot lunch for that day and a cold breakfast for the next morning. Locations for pick-up of these meals are Harlan Elementary parking lot, Wings Park Elementary driveway, Hazleton City Hall, High School gym entrance, Parkside Elementary, and Sacred Heart Elementary.

Grab – n – Go breakfasts and lunches for June:

Breakfasts will include fruit and milk along with the following:

Monday – cereal; Tuesday – muffin; Wednesday – PopTart; Thursday – snack bread; Friday – cream cheese bagel.

Lunches will include fruit, vegetable, and milk

Monday, June 1 — Deli Turkey Sandwich

Tuesday, June 2 — Hot Dog

Wednesday, June 3 — Italian Chicken Sandwich

Thursday, June 4 — Hot Ham Sandwich

Friday, June 5 — Stuffed Cheese Sticks

Monday, June 8 — Chicken Patty Sandwich

Tuesday, June 9 — Pepperoni Pizza

Wednesday, June 10 — Hamburger

Thursday, June 11 — Popcorn Chicken

Friday, June 12 — Cheese Pizza

Monday, June 15 — Chicken Sticks

Tuesday, June 16 — Bratwurst

Wednesday, June 17 — Deli Ham Sandwich

Thursday, June 18 — Pizza Crunchers

Friday, June 19 — Mr. Rib

Monday, June 22 — Sausage Pancake on Stick

Tuesday, June 23 — Cheese Quesadilla

Wednesday, June 24 — Chicken Nuggets

Thursday, June 25 — Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Biscuit

Friday, June 26 — Corn Dog

Monday, June 29 — Sausage/Pepperoni Calzone

Tuesday, June 30 — Walking Taco

  • The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider.

The menu is subject to change in the event something is out of stock.

