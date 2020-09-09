Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN — Arlington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care suggests area residents can help bring a smile to their residents by sending a card for Grandparents Day, Sunday, Sept. 13.

During this time of isolation and limited contact with family due to the pandemic, receiving a card or note would brighten their day and let them know they are thought of and loved.

Everyone is invited to flood the mailboxes of their loved ones with cards, letters, little notes, or pictures made by your own children or grandchildren.

Send your card addressed to:

(Your loved one)

c/o Arlington Place

1101 Third St SW

Oelwein, IA 50662

Persons who do not have a family member at Arlington Place but still wish to send a card, simply address it to Arlington Place and staff will make sure a resident gets it.