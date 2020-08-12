WATERLOO — As efforts to monitor COVID-19 continue, MercyOne Waterloo Foundation's spring grant of $5,000 from Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) will help pay for surgical masks.
"We are blessed and feel fortunate to have the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa wanting to help make a difference in the lives of patients, families and colleagues at MercyOne," said Joe Surma, MercyOne Waterloo Foundation Manager. "We can't do it alone. So, thank you CFNEIA donors for making this grant possible."
MercyOne closely monitors COVID-19 developments and follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health.
MercyOne knows by making sure all colleagues, patients and families at our facilities have a mask to wear comes with a price. For instance, one surgical mask prior to the COVID-19 pandemic cost roughly 4 cents. Today, it is nearly 75 cents per mask.
“The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is happy to help off-set the rising costs MercyOne has experienced due to COVID-19 as they strive to keep all patients, staff and families safe,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of CFNEIA.