DES MOINES — Special guest, Tesla, will be replaced by Great White as the opener for Styx on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Aug. 18.
This change does not impact other Grandstand show. Tickets are still available for the following Grandstand Shows: Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 15), Cole Swindell with Dustin Lynch (Aug. 16), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Great White (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains (Aug. 20), The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee (Aug. 22). Available tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.