WATERLOO — Do you love local history and sharing stories about the "good ole days"? If so, consider joining the Grout Museum in a virtual (Zoom) writing workshop.
Led by local author and Hawkeye Community College writing professor, Marcea Seible, this beginner’s workshop will use conversation and short writing activities to help you begin capturing and recording your memories.
February workshops will focus on memories of downtown Waterloo, but feel free to bring other thoughts and stories as well.
Space is limited to 8 people per session. The workshops are scheduled from 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 27. Cost is $20.
Proceeds from the workshop will support the Friends of Grout Historic Homes.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.