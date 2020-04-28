OELWEIN – Happy birthday, on May 2 to one of the kindest, most loving and caring people around. Donna Fauser has lived in Oelwein for 63 years, and is always helping or doing for others while never expecting anything in return.
She is the loving mother of six children: Paula (Gary) Loveless, Kansas, Mike (Becky) Fauser, Oelwein, Terri (John) Kauten, Arkansas, Duane (Peg) Fauser, Ankeny, Doug (Charlotte) Fauser, Hazleton, and Brenda Lee (Fauser), Indiana (we love you mom!); 17 grandchildren: Chris, Jenny, Lisa, Mike II, Missy, Abby, Tonia, Russ, Josh, Tasha, Brittany, Chelsea, Makenzie, Adri, Nikole, Brianna, and Spenser; 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren.
Donna was a homemaker, telephone operator at Northwestern Bell, worked at Mercy Hospital and First National Bank and was a bus driver for 40 years with the Oelwein Community School District before retiring. Donna stays active by being involved with Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein Museum, Oelwein Coliseum, and helping her family and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 virus her children will host a celebration at a later date. Birthday greetings are welcome and can be sent to Donna at 504 Fourth St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662-2519.