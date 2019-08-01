Harold Fitz performing Monday afternoon at the Plaza

Harold Fitz from Bucyrus, Ohio, will be singing at the Oelwein Community Plaza from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Harold is a native of Westgate and has been a musical entertainer for many years. He enjoys entertaining at senior centers and other venues where his repertoire includes Alan Jackson and Elvis songs, other country western and gospel standards and more. Harold never misses an opportunity to share his love for music when he is visiting family in the area.
Residents from Grandview, Oelwein Health Care and Arlington Place are among those who will be in attendance for Monday afternoon’s performance. The public is invited to come and enjoy the music. A free will donation will be accepted.