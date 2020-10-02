From Building Direction for Families
Building Direction or Families, a non-profit corporation serving families in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties, will host an online training session, “Raising Antiracist Kids,” on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The two-hour session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be available via Zoom.
BDF Administrator Beth Ownby relates that many parents hope that teaching children "we are all equal" will teach our children acceptance of anyone who is different. In northeast Iowa, the main differences seen are socioeconomic differences, differences in abilities or development.
Ownby notes, as our children go off to college or into the workforce, they will encounter more people of different races or ethnicities. As parents, we often teach our children not to see color but as more conversations are had about race, we’re finding that it’s better to recognize and honor differences in race. However, when adults don't know how to talk directly and honestly with children about the impact race has on all of us, kids aren't equipped to recognize and challenge racism when it occurs.
In this virtual workshop, participants will learn how to start conversations about race and racism with children of all ages (from preschool to high school). Participants will also discuss simple but effective practices that families can incorporate to help their children become antiracist, especially white parents. Rebekah Gienapp, author of, “Raising Antiracist Kids,” is the guest speaker for this virtual (zoom) event. (www.rebekahgienapp.com)
To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8JvGHP-o7--tHijLYzOxf-oElJgMfoDRTrc5RI_ZkfGyfkA/viewform
For more information, please contact Beth Ownby or Susie Galpin at Building Direction for Families, 105 Second Ave. N.E., Independence; phone 319-334-5105; email, communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org.
About Building Direction for Families
Building Direction for Families (BDF) began as the local Decategorization Project for Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties, receiving Empowerment status in January 1999. In March of 2007 the BDF board incorporated with State of Iowa as a non-profit corporation.
Our Vision: Families are at the heart of our communities. We envision families growing and prospering in communities that promote family self-esteem, self-sufficiency, and self-determination.
Our Mission: All children, beginning at birth, through age 18, will be healthy and successful.