WATERLOO — Area students are among the spring 2020 graduates at Hawkeye Community College. The graduates are listed alphabetically by hometowns, with their programs of study and honors where applicable.
Aurora — Caleb Koch, AAS in Ag Business Management, high honors
Calmar — Brekin Tigges, welding diploma, honors
Dunkerton — Emily Stickfort, administrative assistant diploma, AAS in Administrative Office Management, and office assistant certificate, high honors
Fairbank — Isaac Buzynski, industrial equipment maintenance diploma; Ronald Hutschenreuter, industrial equipment maintenance diploma; Heather Meinecke, practical nursing diploma, high honors; Samuel Nissen, AAA in Digital Mass Media; Hunter Robinson, AAS in Police Science
Fort Atkinson — William Einwalter, AAS in Industrial Automation Technology
Fredericksburg — Tyler Rentschler, AA in Business Administration
Independence — Ethan Anderson, AAS in CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology; Andrew Bieber, AAS in Diesel Truck Technology; Ericka Carmona, early childhood education diploma; Makenzie Homan, AS in Liberal Arts, AA in Liberal Arts, high honors; Alynn Joyce, practical nursing diploma; Caleb Kremer, AAA in Digital Mass Media, high honors; Zachary McNeese, AAS in CNC Machining & Took Making Technology; Brendon Seibert, industrial equipment maintenance diploma, high honors; Zachery Snyder, AAS in Police Science; Parker Sweeney, AS in Liberal Arts, AA in Liberal Arts, honors; Olivia Wolf, early childhood education diploma and AAS in Early Childhood Education, high honors; Zachary Zieser, AA in Liberal Arts
Jesup — Miranda Bergman, AAS in Early Childhood Education, honors; Dylan Brown, Industrial equipment maintenance diploma; Autumn Even, general agriculture diploma; Chase Even, AAS in Ag Power Technology; Drake Fleming, welding diploma; Justin Renner, AAS in Fire Science, highest honors; Tristen Reyes, welding diploma, honors; Dalton Sebetka, AAS in Ag Power Technology; Kaylee Thoma, AA in Liberal Arts, high honors; Hunter Youngblut, electronics installer certification
Lamont — Brandon Goedken, AAS in Sustainable Construction & Design, honors; Kara Harris-Zumhof, AA in Liberal Arts
Lawler — Kassidy Reicks, AAS in Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, highest honors
Maynard — Anna Barry, practical nursing diploma
Oelwein — Gary Cummings, AAS in Collision Repair and Refinishing; Megan DeHaven, practical nursing diploma, honors; Britney Hershey, AA in Liberal Arts, honors; Alexandra Parker, AA in Liberal Arts; Taylor Wedemeier, AA in Liberal Arts
Postville — Carter Lansing, welding diploma
Readlyn — Peyton Brown, AA in Business Administration, honors; Grady Meyer, welding diploma, honors; Carley Schmit, AA in Liberal Arts, high honors
Rowley — Jalleen Grover, AAS in Information Systems Management
St. Lucas — Mason Goerend, AAA in Graphic Communications, high honors
Strawberry Point — Weslee Gould, AAS in Collision Repair and Refinishing
Sumner — Krayton Allen, AA in Liberal Arts, honors; Jill Ohrt, medical assistant diploma; Rebecca Paulus, AA in Liberal Arts; Ian Schwake, AAS in CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, honors; Carter Seitsinger, AS in Liberal Arts and AA in Liberal Arts, high honors; Mitchell Tehel, AAS in Landscaping and Turf Management, honors; Clayton Wedemeier, industrial equipment maintenance diploma
Wadena — Marrah Burrack, AA in Liberal Arts, high honors; Anna Torkelson, AA in Liberal Arts, honors
Waucoma — Evan Drilling, AAS in Sustainable Construction & Design, high honors
West Union — Rachel Darnall, AAS in Animal Science
Winthrop — Keegan Kehrli, AAS in Ag Business Management