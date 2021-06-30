WATERLOO – The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester area graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown with degree/certificate/diploma received.
Arlington – Zachary Creery, welding diploma
Brandon – Maurissa Higgins, Liberal Arts, AS, AA
Calmar – Brekin Tigges, advanced welding diploma, AAS welding technology/welder
Dunkerton – Breann Minikus, Liberal Arts, AA; Adam Stickfort, industrial equipment maintenance diploma; Michael Stickfort, industrial equipment maintenance diploma
Elkader – Kyle Jacobson, Police Science, AAS
Fairbank – Isaac Buzynski, industrial automation technology, AAS; Ronald Hutschenreuter, industrial automation technology, AAS
Fayette – Carson Larson, professional photography, AAA
Fort Atkinson – Kimberly Fischer, criminal justice, AA; Eli Nymeyer, welding diploma
Hawkeye – Codi Wurzer, Police Science, AAS
Hazleton – Morganne Kayser, Liberal Arts, AA
Independence – Bailey Andersen, Liberal Arts, AA; Tayten Freidhof, Liberal Arts, AA; Logan Geater, CNC machine set-up specialist certificate; Melissa Grimm, web programming & development, AAS; Mady Haas, practical nursing diploma; Nicholas Hunter, Liberal Arts, AA; Jake Juhl, civil and construction engineering technology, AAS; Caleb Kremer, Liberal Arts, AA; Taylor Kress, early childhood education, AAS; Mason Lau, diesel truck technology, AAS; Aaliyah Meek, Liberal Arts, AA; Brendon Seibert, industrial automation technology, AAS; Kaleb VanGorder, automotive technology, AAS; Allison Zieser, Liberal Arts, AA
Jesup – Ashlyn Ciesielski, early childhood education, diploma and AAS; Katelyn DeWald, Liberal Arts, AS; Armani French, Liberal Arts, AA; Ashley McLeod, dental hygiene, AAS; Kelsey McLeod, early childhood education, diploma and AAS; Tristen Reyes, advanced welding diploma, welding technology/welder, AAS; Derek Weitzenkamp, Liberal Arts, AA; Hunter Youngblut, electronics engineering technology, AAS
Lamont – Ashley Wessels, general agriculture diploma
Maynard – Cooper Ingels, natural resources aide certificate
Oelwein – Brylie Clark, dental hygiene, AAS; Ryan DeHaven, computer networking technician diploma, network administration and engineering, AAS; Robby McKeeman, landscaping and turf management, AAS; Andrew Mustard, CNC machine set-up specialist certificate
Postville – Ronaldo Gonzalez Macario, business administration, AA
Quasqueton – Kendrick Long, civil and construction engineering technology, AAS
Readlyn – Brendon Brown, CNC machine operator certificate, CNC machine set-up specialist certificate; Grady Meyer, advanced welding diploma, welding technology/welder, AAS
Rowley – Taylor Wendt, early childhood education diploma, early childhood education, AAS
Stanley – Malorei Recker, Liberal Arts, AA
Strawberry Point – Evelyn Falck, administrative office management, AAS
Sumner – Carter Paulus, Liberal Arts, AA; Cassandra Trumblee, human resource management, AAS; Clayton Wedemeier, industrial automation technology, AAS
West Union – Chase Blagsvedt, ag power technology, AAS, diesel truck technology, AAS; Macguire Whelan, marketing management, AAS
Westgate – Mason Harn, web programming & development, AAS
Winthrop – Tiffany Connolly, digital mass media, AAA; Chloe Thompson, administrative assistant diploma, administrative office management, AAS