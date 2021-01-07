WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College continues to take deliberate steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and is making changes to the spring 2021 semester accordingly.
Spring semester classes will start on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, one week later than originally planned. Spring break will not be held, and the semester will end as scheduled on Wednesday, May 12. Lecture-based courses will start the semester online for the first eight weeks, through March 19. Career and technical programs and labs will be held in-person.
“We are balancing the health and safety of our students, employees, and community with our commitment to provide quality education,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College. “We believe these changes will allow students to complete their coursework and make academic progress toward earning their credentials.”
Continuing education, short-term training, and business training programs will run as scheduled.
Individuals interested in attending Hawkeye can apply online at hawkeyecollege.edu/apply or call the admissions office at 319-296-4000.