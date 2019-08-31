Gundersen Palmer Community Health and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) are sponsoring a four-week “Healthy Aging” series to be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
Each Wednesday beginning Sept. 4 through Sept. 25, the nutrition and wellness series will provide information and tips to help persons remain healthy and independent. The one-hour free program from noon to 1 p.m., will have a different focus each of the four weeks of the series.
On Sept. 4, the topic will be “Three Meals a Day.” The Sept. 11 topic is “Feast on Fruits and Vegetables.” On Sept. 18, attendees will hear “Power Up with Protein.” The final topic on Sept. 25, will be “Exercise Your Independence.”
The series is part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Those attending will learn about the health benefits of eating well and moving more. Participants will sample healthy, tasty and low-cost recipes. There will also be time for exchange of ideas with peers to help one meet personal health goals.