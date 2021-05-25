Jim Kullmer, President and CEO at Community Bank of Oelwein, announced that Helen Heitz has been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors.
Helen is Executive Vice President at Community Bank and has worked for the bank since it opened in 1998. She handles many areas of the bank, including deposits, IRAs, trust, and human resources. She is a Dollars for Scholars board member and on the Sacred Heart finance committee.
“Helen is the heart of Community Bank of Oelwein. I am excited she has agreed to join our Board of Directors to continue to apply her experience and knowledge to benefit Community Bank and our customers,” said Kullmer.
Helen and her husband Alan crop farm near Aurora and have a beef livestock operation. They have an adult daughter, Hannah.